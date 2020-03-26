Parker signs executive resolution

By | Posted 11 hours ago |


Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
sebeling@ncppub.com

A special Parker city council meeting was held on Thursday, March 26 to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the executive order recently issued by Governor Kristi Noem, the council met to discuss and sign a resolution complying with the state when it comes to social distancing and other COVID-19 issues.
Parker’s resolution came from Sioux Falls and Mayor Ron Nelson noted that Turner County is also looking to put something into affect.
The resolution took affect on Saturday, March 28 and is outlined on page 5 of this paper.

