Primary election results are in

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting a motion was made to accept the primary election results.

Auditor Shelia Hagemann read the primary election that was held Tuesday, June 2.

Marion with 349 votes, Parker, 358; Chancellor, 89; Childstown, Spring Valley, 79; Hurley, 187; Viborg, 202; Irene, 59 and Centerville with 202 votes.

Hagemann said there was a 27 percent turn out for absentee voters.

Locally, in Parker, Jason Chester defeated challenger Jay Sanner 259-165.

According to Parker Business Manager Jim Vogel, there was an approximate 29 percent voter turnout, up from about the usual 23 percent. A total of 424 votes were cast with 173 of them being absentee.