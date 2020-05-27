Sheriff’s offices looking into starting dispatch center

By | Posted May 27th, 2020 |


Dawn Rye| Writer
drye@ncppub.com

During last week’s commissioner’s meeting, Sheriff Steven Luke discussed looking into dispatch options.
Luke explained that Lincoln County gets $67,000 a year for contract services and that has been the agreement since 2013. He noted Lincoln County wants Turner County to provide 90 percent of their 911 taxes and charge the county a certain amount per person for a total of $118,000.00 per year. He explained this amount would increase over the next three to five years by three percent each year. After the three-year agreement, it would increase from six dollars per person to $10 per person, totaling $150,000.00 depending on the population.
Luke commented that he has been researching and trying to find options, however, Clay County wants $300,000 for their agreement, which is not feasible for Turner County. He said his plan was to talk with Lincoln County to see if there can be an agreement made instead of doubling the budget.
Luke questioned with his research talking and with other people, what if Turner County would restart their dispatch center? He explained the courthouse already has most of the equipment available with the tower and wiring.
He said after speaking with Moody County, who would be of similar size and call volume, it could be an option. He noted their overall budget for the dispatch center is $207,000.00.
Luke asked for the commissioner’s input on which direction they want to go with.
He noted some options are to accept the increase with Lincoln, restart Turner County dispatch center or join with a similar dispatch center.
“My concern is what if we are the next Lincoln County and 60,000 people start flooding in from Sioux Falls? I think it is a little premature right now, but it is just a thought,” commented Luke.

Comments are closed.

  • Making a splash

    May 27th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Parker pool set to open mid June Splashing summer fun will start in Parker […]

    Honoring loved ones

    May 27th, 2020
    by

    Veterans David Kuck and Tom Sparrow worked together to hoist a flag at the cemetery last weekend in honor of […]

    June primary next week

    May 27th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com The June primary election is planned for next Tuesday, June 2, with all voting […]

    Monroe Town Board fires finance officer

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@nccppub.com After coming out of executive session last Thursday, the Monroe Town Board voted to fire […]

    It’s a wrap

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    This spring has been unlike any other for most and the class of 2020 is no exception. When COVID-19 hit, […]

  • School board election planned for June 2

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com On Tuesday, June 2, the Parker School District will host their school board election. […]

    Integrated Technology & Security discuss lockdown options

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Integrated Technology & Security representative James Straatmeyer explained […]

    Parker School Board talks flexibility and transparency for 2020-2021 year

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s school board meeting the board discussed next year’s school calendar will be […]

    Saying Goodbye

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Imagine traveling so far, for so long, that by the end of your career, […]

    Commissioners discuss farmers concerns with contractor dumping pit water

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting the dumping of pit water from Knodel Contractor’s […]

  • What’s Happening

    Evelyn Larson

    Evelyn Larson 98 Tuesday, May 19 Parker Evelyn was born on Aug. 7, 1921, to John and Florence (Crowell) Rogers […]

    Harlan L. Olson

    Harlan L. Olson 91 Thursday, May 21 Chancellor Harlan Lee Olson was born on Sept. 15, 1928, near Parker to […]

    Wally Larsen

    Wally Larsen 81 Saturday, May Irene Wallace was born on Dec. 15, 1938, to Lewis and Evelyn Larsen. On June […]