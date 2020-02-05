Parker teachers lined up in dressed in red on Friday, Jan. 31 to show their support to military members who…
SHOWING SUPPORT
Parker teachers lined up in dressed in red on Friday, Jan. 31 to show their support to military members who…
Dawn Rye | Writer Flooding is the nation’s most common natural disaster. Flooding can happen in every state and territory....
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Saturday, Feb. 15 an all day fundraising event is being planned in Monroe for...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to replace the Davis Bridge...
Pierre — The South Dakota State and District FFA Officers met with the South Dakota Legislators at the 2020 South...
The public is invited to come and meet bestselling authors Phil and Sandy Hamman when they talk about their new...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Simon Healy of Mayfield Township updated the board after...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning board meeting, a motion was made to recommend...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor “Pennies for Patients,” a community service project that is offered by the Leukemia and Lymphoma...
Paityn DeBoer | Writer Senior year of high school is like living in a completely different world, at times. There...
Dawn Rye |Writer During last week’s Parker school board meeting the board made a motion to move forward with hiring...