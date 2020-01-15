Syrup, smiles and giving back

By | Posted January 15th, 2020 |

Parker firefighter Trent Kuchta got creative during the annual Parker firefighters’ pancake feed when he tossed a pancake in mid-air…

  • Predictions bring more than dusting

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although area meteorologist were predicting a dusting, to maybe upwards of an inch of snow...

    Miller updates board on Yankton County township meeting

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The idea of two Yankton County townships joining Turner County was brought to the commissioners back...

    Circulation of petitions to begin

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor As of Friday, Jan. 31, anyone who lives within the Parker School District can take...

    Local artist to showcase her artwork to the community

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Art is not necessarily what someone see, but what the artist make others see. For one...

    Authors of the Gitchie Girl return to Parker

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Bestselling authors Phil and Sandy Hamman, of Gitchie Girl, Gitchie Girl Undercovered and newly released Duct Tape Killer about Robert...

  • Parker Public Library receives new selection of adult traveling large print

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    The Parker Public Library has received a new set of adult large print books from the traveling circuit. The following...

    Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons launches cookie season with new cookie

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons and Girl Scouts of the USA will launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season when Girl Scouts...

    Top 12 of 2019

    January 8th, 2020
    by

    The perfect storm brings record flooding  Officials began warning residents of a potential storm on Wednesday, March 31, 2019, when...

    Hoffman named to Open Meetings Commission

    January 8th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Editor Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg recently announced the appointment of Turner County State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman to...

    City to begin enforcing snow removal ordinance immediately

    January 8th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Editor With the increase of additional sidewalks being constructed throughout Parker, the city has announced that effective...

  • What’s Happening

    Lynette Preheim

    80 Sunday, Jan. 12 Marion Lynette Preheim, 80 of Marion, died Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in […]

    Virgil Lyle (Jongeling) Stewart

    72 Saturday, Jan. 4 Harrington, Del Virgil was born in Sioux Falls in January 1947 to Maria Evelyn Hofling Jongeling […]

    Garry L. Wirt

    79 Thursday, Jan. 9 Davenport, Iowa Garry Louis Wirt was born on Jan. 19, 1940 in Tyler, Minn., a son […]