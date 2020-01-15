Syrup, smiles and giving back

Predictions bring more than dusting January 15th, 2020

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although area meteorologist were predicting a dusting, to maybe upwards of an inch of snow...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.

Miller updates board on Yankton County township meeting January 15th, 2020

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer The idea of two Yankton County townships joining Turner County was brought to the commissioners back...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.

Circulation of petitions to begin January 15th, 2020

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor As of Friday, Jan. 31, anyone who lives within the Parker School District can take...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.