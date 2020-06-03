VFW grant helps upgrade Parker baseball field

By | Posted June 3rd, 2020 |

On Monday, June 1, Parker Rec board member Shane Merrill hauled water pipes off the baseball field complex in preparation for the first game to be held for the season. 

Dawn Rye | Writer

To help encourage youth in baseball the Department of SD Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) granted the Parker Rec a $500.00 grant in March. The grant program was created to help ensure youth across South Dakota have an opportunity to participate in baseball. According to the City Finance Officer Adam Jans, he noted the city budgeted $25,000 for improvements at the complex. 

Parker Rec committee member Shane Merrill said he applied for the grant back in March with hopes to continue the renovations at the ball fields. He explained the Parker Baseball Association updated fields with new fencing, sprinklers, bleachers, concrete and new dugouts. 

“Our goal is to host the youth state tournament in the future so we hope to put this money towards things we need to meet that goal,” commented Merrill.

He noted the renovations would continue next year to get the big ball diamond ready for future teams and baseball games.

