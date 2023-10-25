104th Annual crow hunt held

Oct 25, 2023 | Home, News

The family of Bob DeNeui stand with the 2023 Turner Co. crow hunt champions Dale Peters and Kevin Andersen. The pair were the recipients of the first annual Bob DeNeui sharp shooter award in remembrance of their dad, Bob who hunted in the event for 34 years (photo submitted). Shane Merrill | Sports The 104th…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register