20

Sep 8, 2022 | News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Twenty.  Let that number sink in for just a moment.  We think of Turner County as a small chunk of real estate in comparison to our vast state.  In 2021 198 South Dakotans died by suicide.  Now think of this, since the beginning of this year to the first of…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register