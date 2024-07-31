24th Annual Cornstock happening this Saturday in Wakonda

A children’s carnival will take place from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. in the Wakonda Park run by the Wakonda Pool lifeguards and staff. Cornstock will also feature live music, inflatables for kids, swimming at the pool, a poker run, and more (Photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The 24th annual Cornstock celebration is happening this…