Swan Lake Christian Camp and Retreat Center has been welcoming people to its campus for nearly 90 years. The camp is growing and has started a $3 million expansion project (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Though the price tag for their new building project is $3 million, leadership at Swan Lake Christian Camp are…
Latest News
- Let the celebration begin!
- $3 million building project beginning at Swan Lake Christian Camp
- Prince of Peace production the perfect holiday activity
- Communities working together
- Wakonda youth returns from three-month mission trip
- Irene’s Christmas in the Valley happening this weekend
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Dale Dean Korslund (Corrected)
- Marianne Plucker
- Duane Andersen