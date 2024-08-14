East River Electric Cooperative has applied for a conditional use permit for a new Turner County substation located near Hurley. (Photo/Submitted by Lynette Almond) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer At the planning and zoning meeting last month, East River Electric Cooperative presented their application for a conditional use permit for a new public utility facility…
Latest News
- Ribbon cutting held for the Tysdal-Foss building at the Turner County Fair
- 30-acre electrical substation may be coming to Hurley
- Improvements made to Bowlway Lanes
- Viborg Public Library hatches egg experiment
- Harold Spomer
- Lorraine Marie Johnson
- Know your Neighbor
- Weekly commissioners meeting
- Post 72 Rallies from behind for the WIN vs W.I.N.
- Canistota/Freeman Sticks win State 16U title