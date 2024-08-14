30-acre electrical substation may be coming to Hurley

Aug 14, 2024 | Home, News

East River Electric Cooperative has applied for a conditional use permit for a new Turner County substation located near Hurley. (Photo/Submitted by Lynette Almond) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer At the planning and zoning meeting last month, East River Electric Cooperative presented their application for a conditional use permit for a new public utility facility…

