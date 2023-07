30th Irene Rodeo draws large crowd 30th Irene Rodeo

Chris Nelson, Lake Andes- Saddle Bronc (photo/ Faydra Christensen) Riva Sharples |Writer The 30th Irene Rodeo, held this past weekend in Irene, drew record-breaking crowds. Though attendance numbers for 2023 are not yet finalized, Irene Rodeo volunteers say this year’s rodeo was one of the biggest ever with the stands full both nights of the…