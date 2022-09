4th Annual Festival of Marching Bands

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Thousands descended on the small town of Parker on Friday, September 16 for the 4th annual Festival of Marching Bands. The streets were filled with spectators from all around to watch as 17 bands performed in the competition. Parker welcomed schools from Sioux Falls, Tea, Scotland, Dell Rapids, Irene-Wakonda, Gayville-Volin,…