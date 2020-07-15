A CLEAR VIEW

Posted July 15th, 2020

Last week Parker city employees took down three trees on the south end of Main Street, near the Turner County Courthouse. The removal of the trees was done to allow for new light poles to be placed along the street from Railroad Street to the courthouse. New light poles had been installed north of Railroad Street last summer and after accepting the lowest bid at the Monday, July 13 city council meeting, installation of the remaining poles will hopefully be complete by the end of September.  New curb and gutter will also be laid from Kimball to the railroad tracks. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

