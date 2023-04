A fight without boundaries

Kobee and his date Hazel from DeSmet participated in some prom activities on Saturday. His classmates were elated to see him. Kobee and Hazel were the first in Grand March and shot off confetti cannons. The whole gym stood to show Kobee support. (photo/Faydra Christensen) By Faydra Christensen | Viborg-Hurley After having a great March…