“A Kayla Christmas” raises more than $2,000 surrounding communities

By Riva Sharples For the 21st year in a row, Kayla (Nielsen) Mehlhaf has brought Christmas cheer to area communities while raising money for area youth. Mehlhaf’s “A Kayla Christmas” concerts, featuring her singing Christmas favorites, were recently performed in Viborg and Wakonda with a concert scheduled in Irene this week. Mehlhaf’s Viborg concert,…