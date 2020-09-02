A ROYAL POSE

Pictured left: Homecoming queen Cierra Mohr stands with Homecoming king Geoff Dunkelberger on Monday, Sept. 7 after being crowned king and queen at coronation. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling) 

On Friday, Sept. 11, everyone is invited to the football field in Parker and cheer the Pheasants on to a Homecoming victory over Marion/Menno.  

According to PHS band teacher Mindee Birnstiehl, there is also another reason why people should come to the football field on Friday night though.  The Parker Marching Pheasants will be performing on the field for the first time in years!!  Because of COVID, the Parker High School Marching Band has not been able to host their annual Parker Marching Band Festival this Fall, and all other street marching competitions in the area have been cancelled. 

The 7th-12th grade band students have been working since the week before school started on a field show to entertain the community at the halftime of our Homecoming football game.  None of these students have ever marched on the football field before.  This year they have been learning the basics of field marching and they have been working hard to provide a show for the public.  The show is entitled, “Disney March Spectacular.”  

Guests won’t want to miss this performance.  There will be some special Disney character guest appearances and other surprises to compliment the students’ music.  

Please join everyone on Friday evening, Sept. 11 at the football field in Parker.  The game begins at 7 p.m.

