Ace Hardware taking shape

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

The Meadows housing development on the edge of Parker is changing. The old Family Dollar store has sat empty since July 19, 2019.

But recently, new life was breathed into the building when Parker Ace Hardware announced they would be opening next month.

With fresh paint, all new lighting and shelving and a paint counter when you walk in the door, the new store is changing and taking shape.

And according to Jones’ Food Center general manager Bob Starr, Parker Ace Hardware is still on track to open early October.

Although COVID-19 has interrupted what they are able to get from suppliers, they do have a full truck expected to arrive this week, with two more trucks arriving next week.

Starr said that it is going to be exciting for people to be able to do all of their business locally. He noted that Ace specializes in so many different things that they will even have tens of thousands of screws, bolts and nuts for any project on hand.