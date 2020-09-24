Ace Hardware taking shape

By | Posted September 24th, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
The Meadows housing development on the edge of Parker is changing. The old Family Dollar store has sat empty since July 19, 2019.
But recently, new life was breathed into the building when Parker Ace Hardware announced they would be opening next month.
With fresh paint, all new lighting and shelving and a paint counter when you walk in the door, the new store is changing and taking shape.
And according to Jones’ Food Center general manager Bob Starr, Parker Ace Hardware is still on track to open early October.
Although COVID-19 has interrupted what they are able to get from suppliers, they do have a full truck expected to arrive this week, with two more trucks arriving next week.
Starr said that it is going to be exciting for people to be able to do all of their business locally. He noted that Ace specializes in so many different things that they will even have tens of thousands of screws, bolts and nuts for any project on hand.

Comments are closed.

  • Grinnell Mutual awards $500 grant to Turner County Fair

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Grinnell, Iowa — Through Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative, Turner County Fair in Parker, will receive a $500 grant to […]

    Parker School board continues to discuss future growth options

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed future building expansion options. Superintendent Donavan […]

    Coming Together

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Thirteen-year-old Henry Niezwaag enjoys tinkering with motors on small engines, working with different model cars, fishing […]

    Honoring

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments […]

    Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to […]

  • Garbage bidding top discussion at last week’s council meeting

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Only a handful of people were at last week’s regularly scheduled Parker City Council meeting. […]

    Bid accepted

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Monday, Sept. 14, a Parker City Council member and Mayor Ron Nelson met at […]

    Stout approved for manufactured home

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to allow Jesse […]

    Controlled burn extinguished

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Pioneer Memorial donates hand sanitizers to local schools

    September 10th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Recently Anna Husman, CNP at the Parker Medical Clinic and Kecia Christensen, Pioneer Memorial Clinic Manager, […]

  • What’s Happening

    JV boys bring home a gold & silver

    The Parker Cross Country team traveled to Freeman on September 16th. It was an exciting meet, with 5 medals being […]

    Pheasants rally past Tea

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer The Parker Pheasants were put to the test last Tuesday night, when they faced off […]

    Robert Stephan “Steve” Rayburn

    70 Monday, Sept. 14 Hurley Robert Stephan “Steve” Rayburn was born to Max and Betty Rayburn on Feb. 11, 1950, […]