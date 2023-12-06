After 22 years, Kayla still spreading holiday cheer with her annual Christmas concerts

Viborg resident Kayla Mehlhaf, pictured here with her husband Derrick and sons Wyatt, Westin, and Waylon, will perform fundraising Christmas concerts Dec. 10 in Viborg and Dec. 13 in Irene. Donations collected at the concerts will benefit local toys for tots and Angel Tree programs in Clay and Turner Counties (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer…