After Prom committee helps girls consign old prom dresses

Posted January 13th, 2022

Dawn Rye | Writer

Prom is back on for 2022. The latest trends for buying this year’s prom dress are described as modern with an 80’s trend, from puff sleeves being no longer “flashy” or “tacky” but elegant and graceful. Puff sleeves make a perfect way to enhance a gown and step up your prom game. Pink dresses are timeless, but electrifying pinks are making a statement. And finally, ruffle dresses with a high-slit are daring and attractively draw the eye.

The Marion After Prom committee includes Rolanda Gann, Jen McConniel, and Jen Weber, who have decided to host a prom dress drive. The prom dress drive will take place Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Marion School gym. 

Weber said this is the first year the committee decided to host a prom dress drive and hopes to continue for years to come. They ask members from the community and the surrounding community to donate prom dresses or consign the dresses to help girls make money off their dresses. All the funds raised with the dress drive will help ensure students have a safe after-prom party. 

They have been accepting dresses and will continue to receive them up through the week of the sale. On the day of the sales, they will have the dresses displayed in the gym and dressing rooms are available for girls to try the dresses on and hopefully find the perfect dress. All dresses will be sold as-is with no returns. 

Weber commented that as a parent, she can’t see spending hundreds of dollars on a prom dress only to be worn once. The prom dress drive helps girls sell their used dresses without the hassle. There will be an asking price on all the dresses; however, some consigned said they are willing to negotiate. The gowns currently range from $60-$150.

“I have never been a part of a prom dress drive before but see the importance as a parent of a teenage daughter. This is a great way for participants to clean out their closets and get rid of those old prom dresses that are collecting dust in the closet,” noted Weber. 

It is also an excellent opportunity for teenagers to come and find the perfect dress at a discounted price. They hope this is a massive success as a fundraiser and help girls and their parents find affordable prom dresses.

