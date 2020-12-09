And the winner is

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

On Friday, Dec. 11, after months of hunting for it, the Ace of Hearts was found. The fundraiser, started by the Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt organization, was done to help raise funds and spirits during the last several months during the pandemic. 

The group began the game by selling tickets in which one lucky winner each week would have the chance to draw from 26 cards to find the ace. 

Board member Jim Kasten said the group never thought it would come down to the last card and had thought it might get down to five remaining cards or so. 

But, the ace was never chosen and so, on Friday night, after having her ticket drawn, a woman from Hartford stepped up to pick from the two remaining cards, coming up empty handed. 

That then, caused for the to draw of the final ticket, leaving Jeff Groth holding the winning number in his hand. 

Kasten said the weekly event raised about $36,000 and the board is meeting this week to talk about where the funds will be distributed. 

Comments are closed.

  • Bringing Christmas cheer

    9 hours ago
    by

    On Monday, Dec. 14, members of Parker’s high school choir took time out of the day to bring a little […]

    Zoning board approves Norway Pork Operation, LLC conditional use permit

    9 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to approve the […]

    Deadline to renew expired licenses approaching

    10 hours ago
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern This March, Governor Kristi Noem extended the deadline for renewing South Dakota licenses until Wednesday, […]

    Giving back

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The saying goes, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Many people give for various reasons […]

    “Elf on the Shelf’ brings Christmas spirit

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The holiday season brings family traditions and new memories that are created when the spirit of […]

  • LIGHTING UP THE TOWN

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Last Saturday, Dec. 5, Parker’s Main Street came alive with the help of local businesses and the Parker FFA.  The […]

    Lighting up the community

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer ‘Tis the season for Christmas trees, lights, Santa Claus and gathering together with family. The annual […]

    Moving Turner County EMS departments into the future

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller and Dr. Denise Hanish, Medical Director […]

    Snow removal discussed

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Winter is coming and many parts of the state have already received snow. Since the 1800’s, […]

    A letter to Santa

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

  • What’s Happening

    Opal Elaine Mark

    75 Thursday, Dec. 10 Viborg Opal Elaine Mark was born on March 31, 1945 in Akron, Iowa to Otto and […]

    Fighting Cougar girls overpower Pheasants

    Shane Merrill | Writer In the early game of the night last Saturday, the Parker girls’ basketball team took the […]

    Parker boys roll in opener

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker Pheasants boys basketball team debuted their 2020-2021 season last Saturday night in Salem for […]