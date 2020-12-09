And the winner is

On Friday, Dec. 11, after months of hunting for it, the Ace of Hearts was found. The fundraiser, started by the Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt organization, was done to help raise funds and spirits during the last several months during the pandemic.

The group began the game by selling tickets in which one lucky winner each week would have the chance to draw from 26 cards to find the ace.

Board member Jim Kasten said the group never thought it would come down to the last card and had thought it might get down to five remaining cards or so.

But, the ace was never chosen and so, on Friday night, after having her ticket drawn, a woman from Hartford stepped up to pick from the two remaining cards, coming up empty handed.

That then, caused for the to draw of the final ticket, leaving Jeff Groth holding the winning number in his hand.

Kasten said the weekly event raised about $36,000 and the board is meeting this week to talk about where the funds will be distributed.