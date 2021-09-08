Anderson honored as decorated Pheasant athlete

By | Posted September 8th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

On Saturday, Aug. 28, former Parker High School student Zack Anderson was honored as a decorated Pheasant athlete with one of his jerseys. 

Anderson, a 2016 graduate of Parker, has represented the Pheasants on and off the track for five years. He has been competing at the nation’s highest levels for track & field, notably for his high jump. 

Dean of Students John Silvernail said that in high school, Anderson was a five-time state champ in track & field for South Dakota and he is one of six high school athletes in South Dakota to complete a high jump over seven feet. Anderson currently holds the Pheasant records in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. 

Anderson collegiate awards and accolades for the University of South Dakota includes 

Academic

3 Time CoSIDA Academic All-American  

3 Time CoSIDA Academic All-District  

7-time Academic All-Summit League 

7 Time USTFCCCA All-Academic 

3 Time Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence 

4 Time Summit League honor roll

Athletic Track and Field

5-time qualifier for NCAA Championships 

Four-time All-American in the high jump

All-America honorable mention for the 2019 outdoor season

Summit League Championships Field MVP (2020) 

8-time Summit League Champion

2017: Outdoor High Jump

2018: Indoor High Jump, Outdoor High Jump

2019: Indoor High Jump, Outdoor High Jump

2020: Indoor High Jump, Indoor Long Jump

2021 Outdoor High Jump

Collegiate Records

Holds two Summit League Championships meet records

Outdoor high jump (7-4 ¼)) and Indoor high jump (7-2 ¼)

Holds South Dakota outdoor (7-5) and indoor (7-3 ¾) school records in the high jump 

Holds the Dakota Dome facility record in the high jump (7-3 ¾) 

Holds the Lillibridge Track Complex facility record in the high jump (7-5) 

Tallied 43 event titles at meets during his collegiate career and has recorded 40 career high jumps above 7-feet

Recently, Anderson has competed on a national stage level to attend the US Olympics trials twice, with his highest high jump being seven-foot 5 inches in Oregon, placing him sixth overall in the nation. 

Silvernail noted that Anderson is not only a great student or a great athlete, but he is one of the most genuine people someone will ever meet.

Comments are closed.

  • Veteran remembers 9-11 after 20 years

    September 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Sept. 11, 2001, remains one of the most pivotal points in American history for police officers, […]

    Stanley the Dog takes part in the Parker Public Library Summer Reading Event

    September 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Lisa Laird and her dog Stanley were part of the Parker Library Summer Reading program. Laird, […]

    Third annual Parker Marching Band Festival to take place

    September 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Marching bands are comprised of several musical instruments that create a unique sound when played together. […]

    Hwy 19 commute update-moving south

    September 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s $4.3 million projects on S.D. Highway 19 from S.D. Hwy […]

    First day of school

    September 2nd, 2021
    by

    brings danger when posting your child’s picture on social media Dawn Rye | Writer Many parents post stories, photos and […]

  • County commissioners address illegal dumping of garbage

    September 2nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Illegal dumping is the disposal of trash at any location or public right-of-way without legal permission. […]

    Making Turner County a better and safer place to live

    September 2nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Small steps can make a big difference in making Turner County a safer place for the […]

    Another successful Turner County Fair

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The four best days of summer have once again come and gone, and it is […]

    Local gives back to Turner County Food Pantry

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Volunteering your time to support a cause is showing passion for something they will never regret. […]

    Parker School offers free lunch meal

    August 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and […]

  • What’s Happening

    Pheasants slip at Sioux Valley

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker volleyball team started hot but couldn’t finish last Tuesday night against longtime conference foe […]

    Pheasant cross country runs well at MCM

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker cross-country team has been hard at work this season, taking to the golf course […]

    Allen Schrag

    96 Wednesday, Aug. 18 Marion On Sept 20, 1924, Allen Schrag was born to Rev. John and Katie (Miller) Schrag […]