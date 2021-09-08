Anderson honored as decorated Pheasant athlete

Dawn Rye | Writer

On Saturday, Aug. 28, former Parker High School student Zack Anderson was honored as a decorated Pheasant athlete with one of his jerseys.

Anderson, a 2016 graduate of Parker, has represented the Pheasants on and off the track for five years. He has been competing at the nation’s highest levels for track & field, notably for his high jump.

Dean of Students John Silvernail said that in high school, Anderson was a five-time state champ in track & field for South Dakota and he is one of six high school athletes in South Dakota to complete a high jump over seven feet. Anderson currently holds the Pheasant records in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

Anderson collegiate awards and accolades for the University of South Dakota includes

Academic

3 Time CoSIDA Academic All-American

3 Time CoSIDA Academic All-District

7-time Academic All-Summit League

7 Time USTFCCCA All-Academic

3 Time Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence

4 Time Summit League honor roll

Athletic Track and Field

5-time qualifier for NCAA Championships

Four-time All-American in the high jump

All-America honorable mention for the 2019 outdoor season

Summit League Championships Field MVP (2020)

8-time Summit League Champion

2017: Outdoor High Jump

2018: Indoor High Jump, Outdoor High Jump

2019: Indoor High Jump, Outdoor High Jump

2020: Indoor High Jump, Indoor Long Jump

2021 Outdoor High Jump

Collegiate Records

Holds two Summit League Championships meet records

Outdoor high jump (7-4 ¼)) and Indoor high jump (7-2 ¼)

Holds South Dakota outdoor (7-5) and indoor (7-3 ¾) school records in the high jump

Holds the Dakota Dome facility record in the high jump (7-3 ¾)

Holds the Lillibridge Track Complex facility record in the high jump (7-5)

Tallied 43 event titles at meets during his collegiate career and has recorded 40 career high jumps above 7-feet

Recently, Anderson has competed on a national stage level to attend the US Olympics trials twice, with his highest high jump being seven-foot 5 inches in Oregon, placing him sixth overall in the nation.

Silvernail noted that Anderson is not only a great student or a great athlete, but he is one of the most genuine people someone will ever meet.