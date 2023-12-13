Angel Tree gets a gift

Dec 13, 2023

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Angel Trees located at both Jones Foods in Parker and Donlan’s in Marion are placed there during the holiday season. The Angel Tree program helps families who need a little extra boost at Christmas time to spread some cheer.The trees are loaded with ornaments that contain information of kids from…

