Another successful Turner County Fair

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The four best days of summer have once again come and gone, and it is time to tip our hats to those who make it possible. The fair is the perfect time to meet and greet friends and neighbors, learn about local businesses, gain a few pounds and get make some great memories.

Year after year, the Turner County Fair is host to countless attendees, which is made possible by countless volunteers who work in the food booths, call bingo, and bring their hard work to show off in the exhibit barns. People set up, cook, clean up, direct traffic, drive shuttles and tear down all with hopes that everyone had a successful time.

Not only volunteers working at the fair need a big thank you, but also the citizens of Parker deserve some applause. Residents of the town are kind and courteous to our visitors, despite sometimes dealing with crowded streets, blocked driveways, litter and slow internet speeds or overworked cell towers.

Here’s a big thank you to everyone who made 2021 a great fair season once again.

