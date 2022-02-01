Applauding our School Board Members

By | Posted 6 hours ago |

South Dakota School Board Recognition Week is the time to recognize the men and women who dedicate their time and energy to serving on your locally elected school board.

The week of celebration is set for February 21-25 and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota is encouraging school districts and communities to recognize their school board members for their service.

“The week presents all of us the opportunity to show our appreciation for the work of public school board members,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said. “We want to celebrate the elected leaders of public school districts for their tireless service to the students, staff members, and communities they serve.”

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an Executive Proclamation earlier this month declaring the upcoming week as South Dakota School Board Recognition Week.

Comments are closed.

  • Future ambulance district back up for discussion

    6 hours ago
    by

    Melissa Schultz |Writer Roughly 10 months ago, City of Lennox administrator Nate Vander Plaats spoke with the Turner County commissioners […]

    School Board discussed the outlook for Phase II building project

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In May of 2021, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of […]

    Parker students celebrated FCCLA week

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer FCCLA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities to pursue […]

    Turner County Fatal Crash

    6 hours ago
    by

    What:    Two-Vehicle Crash Where:  Intersection of 269th Street and 446th Avenue. Three miles west of Monroe, S.D. When:   […]

    Two People Extracted After Turner County Accident

    6 hours ago
    by

    Two individuals escaped with only minor injuries after an accident with a propane truck southeast of Freeman Saturday. According to […]

  • PARKER PRIDE

    6 hours ago
    by

    Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services

    6 hours ago
    by

    The past few weeks’ staff from Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services have been attending basketball games in our community […]

    Chief Ford mourned in Turner County

    7 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Friends and family remembered the man who “bridged a gap for brotherhood and unity” who died […]

    In case you missed it

    7 hours ago
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council meeting was held on Monday, February 7 at the City Office.  […]

    Goose vs. Gander

    7 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A recent social media post surrounding a local junkyard operation raised legal questions. Why is it […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jeffery Bruce Almond

    67 Formerly from Hurley Feb. 16 Jeffrey Bruce Almond, 67 of Indianapolis,Indiana, formerly of Hurley S.D. passed away Feb 16, […]

    Sue Dannenbring Schlomer

    62 Parker Jan. 24 Sue Dannenbring Schlomer was born to Warren “Bud” and Donna (Merrill) Dannenbring on September 2, 1960. […]

    Parker 7th graders Champions at Parkston

     Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker seventh graders continued their fine season last weekend, taking first place in the Parkston […]