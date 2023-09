Area residents starring in Parables & Proverbs production

Duncan Sharples-Schmidt (top right) of Wakonda plays the role of “Foolish Friend” in “Parable & Proverbs” (photo/Riva Sharples). Fourteen area residents – from Centerville, Parker, and Wakonda – are starring in a brand-new, faith-based production that will be performed this weekend at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls. The musical, “Parables & Proverbs,” is a…