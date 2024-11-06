Area students participate in All State Concert in Sioux Falls

Riva Sharples | Writer It was a whirlwind week of practices and performances for area students involved in the 2024 South Dakota All-State Choir, which culminated in the 72nd annual concert held last weekend in Sioux Falls.Delegates from Irene-Wakonda, Viborg-Hurley, Centerville, and Parker were part of the choir, which comprised 930 representatives from every high…