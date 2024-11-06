Riva Sharples | Writer It was a whirlwind week of practices and performances for area students involved in the 2024 South Dakota All-State Choir, which culminated in the 72nd annual concert held last weekend in Sioux Falls.Delegates from Irene-Wakonda, Viborg-Hurley, Centerville, and Parker were part of the choir, which comprised 930 representatives from every high…
Latest News
- Together Again
- University of South Dakota establishes Rob “Kip” Kinnunen Academic Achievement and Athletic Excellence Award
- Area students participate in All State Concert in Sioux Falls
- Phoenix advance to semifinal round
- Centerville Oral Interp competes at Brookings Fall Fest
- Kathryn Cink Natwick
- Arvid Straatmeyer
- Phyllis A. Olesen
- Derald J. Walter
- Dorothy Grace Williamson