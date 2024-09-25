Austin and Eide crowned Centerville Homecoming Queen and King

Centerville’s 2024 Homecoming Queen Keira Austin and King Miles Eide. (Photo/Tricia Eide) Congratulations to Centerville’s 2024 Queen Keira Austin and King Miles Eide. Keira is the daughter of Ryan and Heidi Austin and Miles is the son of Jon and Tricia Eide. Other candidates included Jase Brouwer, James Buckneberg, Aiden Bobzin, Rylie Tieman, Althea Gust,…