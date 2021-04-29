Band and chorus takes part contests

The Parker High School Band and Chorus recently performed for judges in their solo and small ensemble contests. Because of the ongoing Covid situation, the Parker High School hired adjudicators to come in and listen to the solos and small groups instead of the students traveling to their respective schools to participate in their Region I contests. The High School Band was adjudicated by Rolyn Beaird, a private instrumental instructor in Sioux Falls and the High School Chorus was adjudicated by Dr. David DeHoogh-Kliewer, the Choral Director at the University of Sioux Falls.

The following band students received Superior (I) ratings: Abigayle Gavette, daughter of Terry and Kristie Gavette; Grace Stone, daughter of Jeff and Tess Stone; Viktoriya Marushkevych, daughter of Nick and Valentyna Marushkevych; Joleigh Mielke, daughter of Brad and Tammy Mielke; Tayler Coleman, daughter of Jason and Leah Coleman; Aspen Rand, daughter of Matt and Josie Rand; Tanya Netesov, daughter of Vitaliy and Inna Netesov; Timothy Parker, son of Johnny and Rosemary Parker; Gracelyn Thompson, daughter of Emily Laubach and Shawn Thompson; Alison Nankivel, daughter of Tom and Katy Abbott; Grace Gullikson, daughter of Fred and Emily Gullikson; Bogdan Marushkevych, son of Nick and Valentyna Marushkevych; Zachary Kilbourn, son of Pastor Aaron and Michelle Kilbourn; Elizabeth Gullikson, daughter of Fred and Emily Gullikson; Bailey Coleman, daughter of Jason and Leah Coleman; Alexis Flannery, daughter of Corey and Lisa Flannery; Jack Wilkes, son of Roger and Tami Wilkes; Ashton Young, son of Brittany and Daniel Moore; Samantha Gavette, daughter of Terry and Kristie Gavette; Katherine Bialas, daughter of Tyronne and Emily Bialas; Anthony Anderson, son of Anthony and Darla Anderson; Aubrey Kilbourn, daughter of Pastor Aaron and Michelle Kilbourn; Geoffrey Dunkelberger, son of Dean and Kelly Dunkelberger; Kaitlan Laible, daughter of Scott and Amy Laible; and Codi Stirling, daughter of Wally and Holli Stirling.

The events that received Superior ratings in the band are as follows: Flute Trio, Clarinet Ensemble, Saxophone Quartet, Woodwind Choir, Trumpet Ensemble, Brass Choir, Percussion Ensemble, and Drumline. Two students played solos and received Superior ratings also: Bogdan Marushkevych played an alto saxophone solo (Perfect Score) and Anthony Anderson played a trombone solo.

The Instrumental program at Parker High School is under the direction of Mrs. Mindee Birnstiehl.

The following choir students received Superior (I) ratings: Elizabeth Gullikson, daughter of Fred and Emily Gullikson; Aubrey Kilbourn, daughter of Pastor Aaron and Michelle Kilbourn; Viktoriya Marushkevych, daughter of Nick and Valentyna Marushkevych; Grace Gullikson, daughter of Fred and Emily Gullikson; Anthony Anderson, son of Anthony and Darla Anderson; Abigayle Gavette, daughter of Terry and Kristie Gavette; Tanya Netesov, daughter of Vitaliy and Inna Netesov; Samantha Gavette, daughter of Terry and Kristie Gavette; Bogdan Marushkevych, son of Nick and Valentyna Marushkevych; and Jamie Bleyenberg, son of Verlyn and Jennifer Bleyenberg; Bailey Coleman, daughter of Jason and Leah Coleman; Maggie Ludens, daughter of Jason and Susan Ludens; and Breann Cornell, daughter of Shannon and Brenda Bracha. The following students received an Excellent (II) rating: Alexis Flannery, daughter of Corey and Lisa Flannery; Alison Nankivel, daughter of Tom and Katie Abbott; Joleigh Mielke, daughter of Brad and Tammy Mielke; and Codi Stirling, daughter of Wally and Holli Stirling.

The events that received Superior ratings in the chorus are as follows: three unlike duets and one like duet, a trio, and a mixed quartet. Six students sang solos and received a Superior rating also: a soprano vocal solo by Abigayle Gavette, a soprano vocal solo by Samantha Gavette, an alto vocal solo by Elizabeth Gullikson, a soprano vocal solo by Tanya Netesov, a baritone vocal solo by Anthony Anderson and a soprano vocal solo by Bailey Coleman.

The Choral Program at the Parker High School is under the direction of Mr. Paul Moneke.