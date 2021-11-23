Be Alert to Scammers over the Holidays

By | Posted November 23rd, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Hackers and thieves have always targeted the credit card industry. Unfortunately, the most common scams have changed right along with technology. While nobody knows for sure what the future holds, it is safe to say financial scams cause headaches and financial losses.

In the last year, fraudsters have stolen data from thousands of debit cardholders through merchants’ and service providers’ faulty data security systems and cleaned out victims’ bank accounts.

Fraudsters conduct debit card scams by cloning the card and obtaining the card details to carry unauthorized transactions. The devices used to copy such card information are also called skimmers. The electronic devices, usually placed on ATMs or the card readers on gas pumps allow the device to capture your account information.

If someone learns that their debit card information has been compromised, contact the bank immediately to limit the damage the thief can do and limit your financial responsibility for the fraud. Make contact directly by phone, and follow up with a detailed letter stating the full name of the bank employee you spoke with, details of the fraudulent transactions. 

What to do if you were scammed — 

1). Get Banking Alerts

In addition to checking your balance and recent transactions online daily, you can sign up for banking alerts.

2). Go Paperless 

Signing up for paperless bank statements will eliminate the possibility of having bank account information stolen from your mailbox. 

3). Don’t make purchases with your debit card use a credit card, which offers more protection against fraud, rather than a debit card.

4). Stick to Bank ATMs

Bank ATMs have better security (video cameras) than automated teller machines at convenience stores, restaurants, and other places.

Comments are closed.

  • Make a big impact by shopping small on Small Business Saturday

    November 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Situated between the long lines of Black Friday and the seemingly minute-long online deals of Cyber […]

    Discussion on medical marijuana cultivation continues

    November 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Running a medical cannabis operation is not for everyone, but it can be profitable and benefit […]

    Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt a success

    November 23rd, 2021
    by

    The Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt was held at Wings of Valor Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 30. Fifteen youth […]

    A new calling for worship

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether families or individuals attend church on Wednesdays or Sundays, the call to worship is the […]

    Medical cannabis regulations discussed in Turner County

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer State-level marijuana liberalization policies have been evolving for the past five decades, yet the overall scientific […]

  • Parker School District discuss PBIS program

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) is a school wide system that implements effective ways to […]

    City Council breezes through agenda

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbuagh|Managing Editor The Parker City Council met as scheduled on Monday, November 8th at 7 p.m.  The meeting was […]

    Parker honor rolls

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    High School A Honor Roll Cole Abbott Mykenzie Amick Olivia Anderson Landon Beck Rachel Becker Brooke Berens Halle Berens Levi […]

    East River deer rifle season opens this weekend; hunters and motorists need to stay sharp

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Troy Schwans | Editor In the 1900’s hunting seasons established by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks […]

    Parker School host Veteran’s Day program

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Veterans Day is a special day to remember the military men and women who have sacrificed their lives to provide […]

  • What’s Happening

    Ralph Long

    90 Tuesday, Nov. 2 Hurley Ralph Roger Long was born on Feb. 8, 1931 to Balsor and Rose (Petersen) Long northwest […]

    Berens signs with Augustana Vikings

    Brooke Berens recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play college volleyball for the Augustana Vikings. Berens made countless […]

    Honoring our military service members

    Dawn Rye | Writer Not only did the veterans protect the U.S. rights and freedom, but they also have provided […]