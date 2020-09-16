Bid accepted

By | Posted September 16th, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

On Monday, Sept. 14, a Parker City Council member and Mayor Ron Nelson met at 1 p.m. to open the bids that had been requested last month when the council decided to again open the discussion for city administered garbage collection. 

At the afternoon meeting, four bids were opened from RBS, A-OK (two bids) and Novak.

The council reconvened Monday evening at 7 p.m. to discuss the bids and awarded the bid to RBS. 

Although the agenda did not specify no public comments, input from the public was not planned by the council. However, many in attendance wanted to make their opinion known on the matter and stated their reasons on why they love their particular service. 

The council did listen to the statements and acknowledged resident’s opinions and concerns but in the end, the council approved the lowest bid, to RBS, at $13.60 per month, with plans to take affect January 1, 2021. 

According to one resident at Monday’s meeting, many homeowners are unhappy and are already looking to see if they can take this item to a vote of the city voters. 

