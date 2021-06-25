Board discusses new bus and Phase I construction

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s school board meeting, the board discussed ordering a new bus for the fleet next year and how Phase I construction is going.

Board member Ransom Jones said he and board member Brett Olson inspected a bus with 160,000 miles on it. According to the school records, buses run up to 220,000 to 240,000 before the school purchases a new one. He noted he wanted to continue to make sure the fleet stays reliable when running multiple buses. He recommends that the board place an order for a new bus. 

Business manager Jim Vogel explained he spoke with the bus company that supplied the last bus and currently it’s six month out. So, the school would be looking at October before receiving the new bus. The board will further discuss this topic when it gets closer to the milage requirement. 

Vogel said crews started tearing apart the playground area and routing the buses when the project is complete. The bus route will be coming in from the east, cross the newly acquired property and ending on the east side of the newer elementary building. 

He explained a slight delay with the street project; however, the decisions have been made and things will continue to move forward. 

Board member Greg Simmermon asked if the new building would be brick and mortar or steel?

Vogel explained it’s a polished block. In the original plan, there would have been steel trusses but given the uncertainty of steel, they changed the option and will be using cement as the primary material.

School board president Jason Chester noted that when it comes to Phase II, Koch Hazard anticipates several changes. He said they would be at the August meeting to discuss the changes for Phase II.

