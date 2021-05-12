Booster Club donates to local programs

By | Posted May 12th, 2021 |

Holding on to checks given to them by the Parker Athletic Booster Club is girls’ basketball coach Kennedy Wagner, football coach Scott Hybertson, track coach Cullen Mack, volleyball coach Carley Rozell, wrestling coach John Silvernail and cheerleading advisor Sarah Barnhardt.  Photo/submitted

The Parker Athletic Booster Club recently donated $17,000 to various sports programs at Parker High School, with another $8,500 pledged to those same programs at the beginning of the upcoming 2021-22 school year.  The Boosters’ goal is to enhance the experiences of student athletes.  The Boosters provide financial support for things that might fall outside of the normal school budget.

“We’d prefer the coaches spend the majority of their time coaching, rather than worrying about fundraising,” added new advisory board president, Erin Patten.  “The teams have various needs throughout the year, and these dollars can help support those circumstances.”

The Boosters only have a handful of fundraisers – one of which is the advertising space near the scoreboards in the Parker gym.  

“We’re just in the process of updating these signs for another three years” commented member Todd Holzwarth.  

He added that there are still a few advertising spots available, so interested businesses should call him at 605-321-9197 for more information.

The Parker Athletic Booster Club is open and available for anyone that has an interest in Parker sporting activities.  Members do not have to be a parent of a student athlete.  Grandparents, other relatives, or just sports enthusiasts are all encouraged to be involved.  

The group’s next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 18 in the Parker School cafeteria. For more information, call Patten at 605-212-4627.

