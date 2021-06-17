Boulevards, trees removed to make room for expansion

Trees and boulevards main topic

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Although speeding in town was discussed at last Monday’s city council meeting, and what could be done to curtail it, the main topic of discussion focused on trees and boulevards on First Street.

At previous meetings, in February and March, the council had met, and talked to the Parker School, who is putting up a multi-million dollar addition in the current parking lot. During discussions, it was explained that engineers thought the best way to recover some of the lost parking spaces would be to remove two blocks of boulevards on both the north and south side of the street and then make the parking spaces run diagonally.

Parker resident Joe Volz spoke first for the group of homeowners who had gathered at the meeting to discuss the issue with the council.

Volz said he wanted to thank the council for allowing the group to speak. He explained that although the homeowners along First Street knew that the school was building, they did not realize that their property values would diminish due to the expansion. He continued, asking that the council change their decision, and not remove the boulevards on the south side of the street.

Ken Schmidt, who lives across the street from the school spoke. He asked the council how many spots the diagonal parking would make? Street superintendent Mike Jorgensen explained that they were losing 40 and trying to gain 40.

Schmidt explained that with the diagonal parking, cars would be 20 feet away from his house and lights would shine in his windows all the time.

He also questioned the addition and if it had to go to a vote?

Council member Chris Poncelet said that because the school is paying for the addition, it does not have to go to a vote.

City finance officer Adam Jans noted that if the school wanted to raise taxes, a vote would be required, but since the school will pay for it, there is no voting.

Dave Fuller, who also lives across from the school, asked if the city was being forced to do this? He noted that Volz will lose trees because of all of this.

Mayor Ron Nelson said he knows all about losing trees, as he just took some down to make room for his sidewalk.

Todd McKenney, who lives on the corner of Second Street, north of the school, asked how many spots they would lose if they only put diagonal parking on the north? Jans explained that the only way it would work is if the street was a one-way street.

Fuller questioned if there were any other options?

“Like kids walking,” said Terra Cypher, whose home will also be affected by the changes.

Volz noted that if they made diagonal only on the north side of the street, and parallel on the south, they could change the direction of the one-way.

Volz said if there is diagonal one way and parallel then you have to switch the direction.

Volz said he sees no reason to rip up the boulevards.

“Is it really the city’s concern? Is it the city’s? Why isn’t it the school’s concern,” asked homeowner Julie Paschal who lives next door to the school.

She continued, asking why it was a city problem and why the city has to do this?

Council member Roxie Harms explained that the city was asked months ago.

“But nobody asked us,” said Paschal.

Lee Paschal said the only way he knew of this issue was due to a paper that was hung on their doors. He noted that not one person had spoken to him about the project.

Jorgensen said that there were meetings, in regards to this, for months.

He explained that the city is just trying to come up with a solution so that there is adequate parking for everyone and that they are not all parked on Main Street.

“You’re worried about that, but not our residence,” said Lee Paschal.

“We are worried about that, but we have got to weigh the whole community,” said Jorgensen.

Volz said that he didn’t believe kids would park downtown and doesn’t believe that is the argument.

Shawn Cypher said that if the boulevards are ripped up, cars would be 8’ from the sidewalk and their bedroom.

“It’s stupid,” he said.

Nelson said that they were trying to figure out a way to help them with all of this.

Council member Kristen Kutcha said that out of all the discussion, this was her least favorite option. She noted that at the end of the day, they need to look at what is best for the school, the community and the kids and that there needs to be safe places for them to park.

Terra Cypher said she feels this is a band-aid option.

McKenney asked if the city can work with the school and put up diagonal on the other side and if they can work with each other to make it the best it can be?

Discussion continued for an extended length of time about options and what could be done in regards to this issue.

Jorgensen noted, “I am not blaming anybody but the school dumped this on us back in February and it’s been talked about at this board for three months and now we are at the last second and now we are going to try to do something. That’s what makes it difficult.”

Terra Cypher said that they were not given the full details. She noted that she thinks everyone is incredibly frustrated. She said that she feels like their hands were tied before they were ever given a chance.

After much more discussion the group said they would contact the school and get on their agenda to talk to them about their options.

One-way to remain the same, work to begin on First Street

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

The only item on the agenda at last week’s special meeting, called for on Wednesday, June 9, was First Street.

In attendance at the meeting were many of the residents who live on First Street, the city council, two Parker School Board members, superintendent Donavan DeBoer and business manager Jim Vogel.

Mayor Ron Nelson started the meeting and told the group that he and finance officer Adam Jans met with DeBoer and Vogel and went over all the suggestions. He noted that it was a tough deal no matter what they do. Nelson continued, explaining that it was late in the game and that they would not gain many spots by revamping the one-way, as discussed on Monday night. Nelson told the group that it was his suggestion that the city stay with the original plan and to put diagonal parking on both sides of First Street.

Nelson apologized to the group and said they should have each been spoken to personally, not just been given a letter, and that he would take the blame for that.

Resident Joe Volz said that they wouldn’t have this discussion if the school would have done the right thing and floated a bond issue. He noted that they are going to do this, rip out the boulevards, tear up the aesthetics and nobody cares.

Volz said, “Don’t tell me you do.”

“If there is anybody here that says, “I’m not going to buy it, if you say if that were in front of my property it would be ok,” Volz continued. “This would not be happening if it affected somebody on the city council or somebody on the school board. It would not happen. We are going to tear the crap out of that and I am going to ask the school, do you want to buy my house?”

Julie Paschal spoke next. She noted that she did some research and went and got The New Era’s that had the stories of the meetings. She questioned some of the meetings but then told the group that they did not vote on this and that they did not care about the community like they said they did.

Homeowner Deb Creegan asked why it couldn’t be changed, noting that she doesn’t believe that any project that starts ends the same.

New council member Chris Poncelet said the city and the school need to work together. He apologized to them all and that he wants to be more transparent moving forward.

He said that all of this is being done for the betterment of the community. He told the group that they have to adapt and it is going to be easier for everyone.

“Unfortunately, we have to work together. I feel like it’s been such a big divide between city versus school, city versus school. We have to work together,” he said.

He explained that the city has to be transparent to the citizens of Parker and to all the issues.

“As a city, we have to be better,” Poncelet said.

He continued, telling the group they can’t put dollars and cents on a project that they have already spent money and time on.

“It’s hard to go back and reverse it,” said Poncelet.

“Not if it’s wrong,” said Ken Schmidt.

“Yes it is,” Poncelet replied.

The group continued to argue about what the right decision was and whether or not a school should have been built elsewhere.

DeBoer spoke to the group, explaining that eight years ago, the school had 347 students and this year, that number could reach 510-520 when the school year begins. He explained he wanted to clear up any confusion and speak on the process of how things got started.

He noted that the city came into play because of parking. The city explained that the school was not in code with parking. He said that when they started looking at numbers the architects suggested removing the boulevards and by making them diagonal they would pick up additional spots.

After much more discussion, school board member Ransom Jones spoke. He told the group that being on the school board is a lot of work. He said it has been a blessing to be a part of it.

“I can tell you, I have dedicated myself to making this community better and the way I thought I could impact it the most is through the school district,” he said.

Jones said that although he is in the medical field, he can see the benefit of education and he is passionate about it.

“I am incredibly sensitive to you folks about your property. I didn’t get on the school board to argue, in fact, I am one of those people who does not enjoy conflict whatsoever. I’d rather shake hands than argue with anybody,” he said.

He told the group that last winter he stood in a meeting and told the crowd that he was for a $25 million bond for a new school.

“And I’m telling you that because I live amongst farmers out there. Our family and friends are farmers and I hated to look in their face and say I’m going to raise your property taxes a tremendous amount when the ag economy is super soft. And I love them. I break bread with them at their table. I got to church with them on Sunday. But I knew this was what the community needed. I knew we couldn’t get that vote on the school board. But what we could do was build what was needed more than anything, an elementary school. And I got more than 50 phone calls from parents wanting their young kids to stay in the town. Not to be on the edge of the highway or halfway between here and Marion. I got another 50 phone calls about how we should consolidate with Marion. We had all those meetings. We have done our due diligence in so many different ways,” said Jones.

He concluded, “So let me tell you, there is a group of people on the school board who care about kids and education and don’t know a whole, whole lot about building projects and can tell you absolutely probably the least amount about roads and which way they should go and how they should park. But we have paid a tremendous amount of tax dollars to Koch Hazard, the engineering firm that we really, really trust to do this road and keep it safe for our kids and this is where we are today. I’m sorry. I love every square inch of my yard too, but I can tell you there is really no need for belittling certain people in this room because most people in this room really care about this community and the people in it.”