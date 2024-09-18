Brad Schardin receives Eminent Service Award from East River Electric Power Cooperative

Brad Schardin SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— Brad Schardin was presented with East River Electric Power Cooperative’s highest honor, the Eminent Service Award, during the organization’s 74th annual meeting September 4, 2024, in Sioux Falls. The award is given annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to East River and the cooperative movement.Schardin’s electric cooperative experience spanned…