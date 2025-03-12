Zoey Petersen with the coveted Golden Megaphone award. (Photo/Submitted) Petersen competes on NCA All-Star National Championship team Renae Hansen | Editor Viborg-Hurley Eighth Grader Zoey Petersen had one of her big dreams come true when she, along with her Eclipse competitive cheer team, brought home a NCA National Championship earlier this month. The NCA All-Star…
Latest News
- Tornadoes ready to take State B’s by storm!
- Marion’s Bear Care program receives state licensure, SD Community Foundation Grant
- History made at Bowlway Lanes
- Bringing home the Golden Megaphone
- Centerville Music Boosters and Music Department host Annual Pops Concert
- Saying goodbye to the courthouse
- Parker School Celebrates Read Across America with Dr Suess
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Beth E. Breen
- Lloyd L. Sorensen