Bringing home the Golden Megaphone

Zoey Petersen with the coveted Golden Megaphone award. (Photo/Submitted) Petersen competes on NCA All-Star National Championship team Renae Hansen | Editor Viborg-Hurley Eighth Grader Zoey Petersen had one of her big dreams come true when she, along with her Eclipse competitive cheer team, brought home a NCA National Championship earlier this month. The NCA All-Star…