Broncs, Barrels & Bulls results

Dawn Rye | Writer

The action-packed fun for the entire family for the Broncs, Barrels & Bulls was hosted Monday, Aug. 16, at the Turner County Fair. Fans got the chance to watch bareback riders, saddle broncs,

Barrel racing and bulls riding. Don’t forget the Mutton Bustin provided by the Panktraz Family of Marion.

Bareback winners are first place, Cash Owens and second Tanner Wyatt Phillips. Saddle Broc, first place Cody Owens, second Tanner Bassett.

Bull riding, first place, Koby Jacobsen, second, Kolton Achenbach, third, Chace Owens and fourth, Jessie Kline. Barrel racing results 1D, Jodi Nelson, Lainie Scholtz and Jodie Nelson (second horse); 2D, LeAnn Wheeler, Shari Kennedy and Courtney Otto. 3D, Myra Whitehead, Kaitlynn Jorgensen and Maggie Noonan. 4D, Carson Garry, Heidi Johnson and Blair Ellefson.