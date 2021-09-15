Buddies, not bullies

By | Posted September 15th, 2021 |

Seventh graders Aydrian McCormick and buddy Kein Niland hang out in the hallway between classes.

Dawn Rye | Writer

According to the Parker policy manual, “bullying” is a pattern of repeated conduct that causes physical hurt or psychological distress on one or more students that may include threats or physical violence. In the same vein, students should understand how to handle bullying to be prepared as well.

Parker School Counselor Darmi Vogel said the school reminds students that it is essential to report the problem to an adult if they are being bullied.  That could include a classroom teacher, coach, parent, principal, or guidance counselor. 

The most effective approaches to bullying prevention include building a positive school climate. It is the “felt sense” of being in a school, which can arise from a greeting, the way a problem is resolved, or how people work together; it is a school’s “heart and soul,” its “quality and character.” 

Leadership is key to a favorable climate. Is bullying minimized as a “normal rite of childhood,” or is it considered harmful peer abuse. School leaders are committed to promoting all children’s positive development.  

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is well known and involves teaching self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, responsible decision-making, and relationships management skills.

She explained that stick with a group of friends, stay near an adult and distract yourself if they are being bullied. However, the students are encouraged to report the bullying or harassment. It is essential to let someone know what is going on.

