Bugge takes visitors on a musical tour of Denmark at the Daneville Heritage Museum

Nov 27, 2024 | Home, News

Kristian Bugge and Bill Peterson perform at the Daneville Heritage Museum last week. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Kristian Bugge is no stranger to local folk music fans and has appeared many times in the area, but his performance at the Daneville Heritage Museum last Wednesday, November 20, was his first visit since being awarded…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here