Kristian Bugge and Bill Peterson perform at the Daneville Heritage Museum last week. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Kristian Bugge is no stranger to local folk music fans and has appeared many times in the area, but his performance at the Daneville Heritage Museum last Wednesday, November 20, was his first visit since being awarded…
Latest News
- Knutson’s Western Store closing after more than 53 years
- Parker NHS “Rake the Community”
- Turner County Courthouse is officially closed for business
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
- Area residents participating in “Prince of Peace” production in Sioux Falls
- Bugge takes visitors on a musical tour of Denmark at the Daneville Heritage Museum
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Ruby Wiens
- Paul Murray Adamson
- Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann (Ellis) Nelson