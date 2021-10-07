Buller receives New Librarian of the Year

Dawn Rye | Writer

One resident who shows professionalism, enthusiasm, a leader at heart and is engaged in the community was honored recently with the New Librarian of the Year award.

Audrea Buller was nominated for her contagious attitude within her community; whether implanting a new program, collaborating with local officials, or volunteering in the library community, she is always happy to help.

Buller lives in Parker with her husband Robbi and has been the Librarian at the Lennox Community Library for the last five years.

Her vision in the community is to work elbow to elbow with the team, leading by example to help the community library be the best it can be. In addition, within the community, she also serves in a leadership capacity within SDLA to help promote librarianship for the state.

The nominator describes Buller as someone who “engages in activities beyond her job responsibilities that contribute to helping and improving our library conditions and programs.”