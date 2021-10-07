Buller receives New Librarian of the Year

By | Posted October 7th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

One resident who shows professionalism, enthusiasm, a leader at heart and is engaged in the community was honored recently with the New Librarian of the Year award. 

Audrea Buller was nominated for her contagious attitude within her community; whether implanting a new program, collaborating with local officials, or volunteering in the library community, she is always happy to help. 

Buller lives in Parker with her husband Robbi and has been the Librarian at the Lennox Community Library for the last five years. 

Her vision in the community is to work elbow to elbow with the team, leading by example to help the community library be the best it can be. In addition, within the community, she also serves in a leadership capacity within SDLA to help promote librarianship for the state. 

The nominator describes Buller as someone who “engages in activities beyond her job responsibilities that contribute to helping and improving our library conditions and programs.”

Comments are closed.

  • Harvest and the dangers of farm equipment fires

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer With harvest in motion across most of the Midwest, things can quickly “go up in smoke,” […]

    Encouraging businesses to participate in the Purple Heart Trail

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer More than 1.7 million combat-wounded service people have received the Purple Heart. The medal represents the […]

    Harvesting in the Midwest

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Farmers are preparing to fire up their tractors earlier than usual this year. They perform an […]

    2022 Budget plans for the City of Parker

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The City Council has spent the past several weeks considering and discussing the proposed 2022 […]

    Successful summer reading program at the Parker Public Library

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    It was another successful Summer Reading Program at the Parker Public Library!  There were 101 participants who together read nearly […]

  • Twisted Pine Lodge now open

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Welcome to Twisted Pine Lodge, where family and friends can spend a lazy afternoon connecting by […]

    This is only a drill

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A full-scale exercise is a lengthy event creating real-life scenarios using equipment and personnel upon an […]

    Honoring teachers with a “Top bird award”

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Chances are everyone has been impacted by a teacher in more than one way. Teachers put […]

    Homecoming wrap-up

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Parker Homecoming events included field day, a parade, and football. Each Field Day was organized by […]

    Parker welcomes new chiropractor

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many people don’t understand how the chiropractic world works; they only assume they treat back pain. […]

  • What’s Happening

    Gary Anderson

    79 Thursday, Sept. 9 Wagner Gary Anderson was born Aug. 22, 1942 in Sioux Falls, SD the son of Otto […]

    Leo Berg

    89 Monday, September 27 Marion He was born on June 27, 1932 in  Marion the son of Jacob and Katie […]

    Melissa Leber

    53 Thursday, Sept. 30 Parker Melissa (Missy) was born on Aug. 10, 1968, in Mitchell to Dale and Ruth (Kippes) […]