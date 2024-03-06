Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It has been a long wait, but the car wash in Parker has finally become a reality. It has taken six years from idea to reality, but opening day has arrived, complete with colorful changing lights and all the bells and whistles.The car wash, located just north of Get-n-Go on…
Latest News
- Lady Tornadoes head to State B Tournaments
- Turner County sends two to South Dakota 16
- Viborg Community rallies behind Panaia family
- FIRE! Call before you burn
- I-W band students score well at contest
- Car wash opens in Parker
- Gayville hall kicking off its 23rd season March 17
- Weekly Commissioners Meeting
- Howard Plummer, Jr.
- Norma Jean K Rist