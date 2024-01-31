Celebrating the Marion One Act success

Outstanding actor awards were given to eight students: Isabelle McConniel Ringmaster, Harley Crooks, Strongman, Emma McConniel, Engineer, Kallie Johnson, Trainer, Karley Luke, Young Townsperson, Domani Butler, Hungry Townsperson, Liz Piehl, Tour Manager, Morgan Tieszen, Preacher. The State One Act Competition will be held February 1-3 at Brandon Valley. The One Act is directed by Sarah…