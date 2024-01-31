Outstanding actor awards were given to eight students: Isabelle McConniel Ringmaster, Harley Crooks, Strongman, Emma McConniel, Engineer, Kallie Johnson, Trainer, Karley Luke, Young Townsperson, Domani Butler, Hungry Townsperson, Liz Piehl, Tour Manager, Morgan Tieszen, Preacher. The State One Act Competition will be held February 1-3 at Brandon Valley. The One Act is directed by Sarah…
Latest News
- Turner County rallies to help find missing child during harsh blizzard conditions
- December Movie Nights: A season of giving at Lund Theatre, Viborg
- How to throw your hat in the ring
- Irene-Wakonda selling honey made by the school’s bees
- IW’s Sherman attends SD Junior High Honor Choir
- Centerville, I-W students earn Outstanding Performer awards at one-act play competition
- Celebrating the Marion One Act success
- Lunch is served! Come and get it!
- Turner County homeschoolers learn the in’s & out’s of the Sheriff’s Office
- January 30 Commissioners’ Meeting