Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

Dawn Rye | Writer

Sunday, March 21, will be just an average day for most families or individuals. However, the 21st day of March marks a significant uniqueness to children with a triplication (trisomy) that caused them to have Down syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day will celebrate local kids Wyatt Hope and Paige Becker at the Parker School parking lot starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21. Anyone is welcome to join the 3.21 miles around Parker, or they can walk, run, or bike.

“I feel it is important to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness and show our support to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families in the community,” commented Michele Hope.

She continued, “I am so excited about the number of people interested in joining us for the walk, whether it be in person or virtually!”

Jennifer Becker said, “It’s important to celebrate our incredible kids, Paige and Wyatt and the joy they bring to our lives each day with their happy spirits. It’s important to raise awareness about Down Syndrome and the abilities that individuals with Down Syndrome have.“

For Becker, the most exciting part about the event is bringing family and friends together to celebrate and support Paige and Wyatt.

Some challenges she had faced when putting the event together were getting some to print over 100 shirts quickly, noted Hope.

“We were overwhelmed by the large number of those who wanted to participate,” said Becker.

A piece of advice she would give to other parents or guardians raising a child with Down syndrome will be a journey someone never plans but to enjoy and celebrate every accomplishment, every milestone in every stage. She also said, be ready for lots of hugs. There will be seasons of joy, frustrations, discouragement, pride and every emotion fathomable.

Hope noted to set the bar high and let your child achieve their true potential. Becker stated that they are kids first and all kids have their own set of abilities and unique qualities.

Post pictures of yourself or your group on social media using #TeamWyatt&Paige and #wdsd2021.

