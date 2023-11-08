Centerville Arts Council presents dinner theater

Nov 8, 2023

Zach Stake, playing the role of steerage-class passenger James, holds his hands up during a tense moment of the comedy dinner theater “Emerald Heist” in Centerville last week (photo/Riva Sharples). Production is just one in a long line of arts programming in the community Riva Sharples | Writer As they enjoyed a tasty three-course meal,…

