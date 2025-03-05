Centerville Care and Rehab welcomes new Administrator Raigan Schmidt

Mar 5, 2025

Renae Hansen | Editor Centerville Care and Rehab Center recently welcomed their new Administrator, Raigan Schmidt, to the facility after former Administrator Amanda Peterson left the position at the end of last year.Schmidt grew up in Dell Rapids, SD where she attended school through the Dell Rapids Public School District. Her family and grandparents still…

