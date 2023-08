Centerville crowns Homecoming Royals

Centerville 2023 royal court: L-R Lillie Eide, Brooke Pingrey, Makayla Heesch, Queen Kiylee Westra, King Denver Anderson, Brennan Tople, Cole Edberg, Covin Wattier (photo/Tricia Eide) The first of Turner County Schools to celebrate Homecoming this year is Centerville. They held their Coronation on Monday, August 28. The 2023 Royal Court included Lillie Eide, Brooke Pingrey,…