Centerville dog headed to Westminster Dog Show

May 9, 2024 | Features, Home, News

Steve Hansen shows his Bracco Italiano Tanzee, who will be attending the Westminster Dog Show in New York City next week. (photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Writer Steve and Robin Hansen of Centerville will be attending the prestigious Westminster Dog Show in New York City on May 14, with their Bracco Italiano Tanzee. Tanzee achieved a…

