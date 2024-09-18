Centerville Homecoming Royal Court announced

Congratulations to the Centerville High School 2024-2025 Royal Court! (Back Row) Miles Eide, Jase Brouwer, James Buckneberg, and Aiden Bobzin. (Front row) Rylie Tieman, Althea Gust, Keira Austin, and Emma Marshall. (Photo/Submitted) Centerville will be kicking off their Homecoming week with coronation on Monday, September 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. in the gold gym. Spirit…
