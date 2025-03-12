Dynamic Duo, Senior Averie Salberg and Sophomore Brady Muller sang Break Free from High School Musical. Way to go you two! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer The Centerville Music Boosters, along with the Centerville Music Department, hosted their annual Pops concert Saturday night March 8, 2025. This year’s theme was “Disney Dazzle”. For those…
Latest News
- Tornadoes ready to take State B’s by storm!
- Marion’s Bear Care program receives state licensure, SD Community Foundation Grant
- History made at Bowlway Lanes
- Bringing home the Golden Megaphone
- Centerville Music Boosters and Music Department host Annual Pops Concert
- Saying goodbye to the courthouse
- Parker School Celebrates Read Across America with Dr Suess
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Beth E. Breen
- Lloyd L. Sorensen