Centerville Music Boosters and Music Department host Annual Pops Concert

Dynamic Duo, Senior Averie Salberg and Sophomore Brady Muller sang Break Free from High School Musical. Way to go you two! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer The Centerville Music Boosters, along with the Centerville Music Department, hosted their annual Pops concert Saturday night March 8, 2025. This year’s theme was “Disney Dazzle”. For those…