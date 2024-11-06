Centerville Oral Interp competes at Brookings Fall Fest

(Left to right) RyLee Sullivan, Brady Muller, Jace Muller, Averie Salberg, and Anna Preheim. Congratulations kids! Well done! (Photo/Submitted) Tricia Eide | Writer The Oral interpret kids have major success again! This time they traveled to Brookings on Tuesday, October 29 for the Brookings Fall Fest and came home with the following awards for all…